Escaped Racehorse Surprises Commuters At Train Station In Australia

Doha, Qatar: In a rather unexpected turn of events, commuters at Warwick Farm station in New South Wales (NSW) in Australia found themselves joined by an escaped racehorse on the platform.

The incident, which occurred just before midnight on April 5, saw the horse calmly trotting along the platform and standing behind the yellow line.

CCTV footage of the incident shared on social media shows startled commuters stepping aside as the equine visitor made its way past them.

Transport for NSW shared several pictures of the incident and responded with a sense of humor to the unusual visitor, describing it on Facebook as a "missing individual wearing only a rug and demonstrating a bit of horseplay."

The post detailed how the horse seemed to "pursue an informant along the platform" before it unsuccessfully tried to board a passenger service. It then moved to the car park area where it was later collected by its owner and returned safely to its stable.

Transport for NSW reassured the public that the incident had been resolved peacefully and that no further action was expected, jokingly noting that the individual was "only horsing around."

Several commented to the post with various examples of wordplay, some saying that its the Pony express!, while few others like NSW Police Force saying, "Kind of iconic... yay or neigh?".

The proximity of Warwick Farm station to a local racecourse led to speculation that this might be the area from which the horse escaped.