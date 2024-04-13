Situation On Eastern Front Has Escalated Cinc Syrskyi

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, says that the situation on the eastern front has escalated significantly in the past few days.

That's according to the Facebook page of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

"The situation on the eastern front has escalated significantly in recent days. This is primarily due to the significant intensification of the enemy's offensive actions after presidential elections in the Russian Federation," Syrskyi said.

According to him, the Russians are actively attacking Ukrainian positions in the Lyman and Bakhmut sectors with assault groups supported by armored vehicles. In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy is trying to break through Ukrainian defenses, using dozens of tanks and IFVs.

"This is facilitated by the warm dry weather, which has made most of the open areas accessible to tanks. Despite significant losses, the enemy is increasing his efforts by using new units on armored vehicles, thanks to which he periodically achieves tactical gains," Syrskyi said.

Therefore, he added, the first day of his work in the area of the operation is dedicated to this sector and to taking all the necessary measures to stabilize the situation, increase the effectiveness of the troops' actions, and impose maximum losses on the Russian units.

"After listening to the conclusions regarding the nature of the enemy's actions, decisions have been made to strengthen the most problematic areas of the defense with electronic warfare and air defenses. The stocks of drones of all types and anti-tank missiles have also been replenished, and additional reserves of forces and means have been moved," the commander-in-chief said.

According to him, "the issue of achieving technical superiority over the enemy in high-tech weapons has arisen again."

"Only this will give us the opportunity to defeat the larger enemy and create conditions for seizing the strategic initiative," he added.

Syrskyi said a second serious problem was improving the quality of training of military personnel, mainly infantry units, so that they could use all the possibilities of military equipment and Western weapons as much as possible.

First of all, solving this task depends on the command of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, which has returned in full from the combat zone, the commander-in-chief said.

"The results of my work will be taken into account in the plans for the training of troops and management bodies," he said.

Syrskyi also honored the best soldiers with awards and valuable gifts.

"In personal communication with our military, we discussed the current situation and ways to solve all problematic issues. We are aware of the real scale and degree of threat from the enemy and are ready to take adequate and effective measures," he said.

Photo credit: Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine / Facebook