Weapons & Ammunition Found In Khankendi

The Ministry noted that nine automatic weapons, one machine gun,three rifles, four grenades, ona pistol, 35 cartridge combs, twosmoke bombs, 880 cartridges of different calibers, one bayonetknife and other ammunition were found in the territory of Khankendicity, and were taken away from the scene on April 12.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.