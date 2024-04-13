SBU Foils Assassination Attempt On Kherson Region Governor Prokudin

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has thwarted a plot to kill Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

SBU Chief Vasyl Maliuk said this at a meeting of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities, Ukrinform reports, citing the Dzerkalo Tyzhnia (Mirror of the Week) newspaper.

"A resident of Kherson was detained on April 10. He organized an attempt on Prokudin together with the enemy's special services," Maliuk said.

According to him, a new sample of an enemy first-person view (FPV) drone was launched from a distance of 12 kilometers. The traitor carried out visual observation directly on the spot and adjusted fire on Prokudin's car.

"We managed to document all this. He was detained at the stage of an attempted assassination. The enemy drone was landed in a timely manner thanks to our electronic warfare systems," Maliuk said.