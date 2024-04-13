Two Tourists Die In J&K's Hill Stations

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, April 13 (IANS) Two tourists, one from the US and another from Gujarat, died on Saturday in J&K's Sonamarg and Pahalgam hill stations.

Officials said that the US tourist, identified as Lana Marie, fell ill at a hotel in Sonamarg hill station in Ganderbal district.

"Marie was shifted to the primary health centre (PHC) in Sonamarg where doctors said she had been dead on arrival," the officials said.

"The body is at the PHC in Sonamarg and medico-legal formalities are being completed," the officials said.

The Gujarati tourist, identified as 63-year-old Vangikar Anagha, fell unconscious inside the hotel in the Pahalgam tourist resort, they said.

Anagha was shifted to the hospital where doctors said she was dead on arrival. Medico-legal formalities have been started in this incident by police in Pahalgam, they added.