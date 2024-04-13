ONYX Hospitality Group Announces Expansion To The Shama Portfolio: Shama Rayong: The First Shama In Thailand Outside Of Bangkok

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 April 2024 - ONYX Hospitality Group , the leading hospitality management company, is delighted to announce the expansion of its renowned Shama brand with the launch of Shama Rayong , capitalising on the demand for serviced apartments.









The signing ceremony took place on 1st April 2024 at Amari Bangkok, with the new property expected to welcome its first guests from Q1 2026. Shama Rayong marks a significant milestone for the brand and expanding its footprint in Thailand. The company recognises the increasing demand for serviced apartments, particularly in the post-pandemic era, and is confident that this new addition will be a welcome hub catering primarily to meet the needs of both long-stay expatriates working in the nearby industrial estates, business parks and those visiting for short-stay business purposes. The new addition is a continuation of the Shama brand's success in Thailand. There are currently 6 Shama properties in Thailand, whilst the brand also operates in Hong Kong, mainland China and Malaysia.

Rayong is a city on the east coast of the Gulf of Thailand and the capital of Rayong province. Southeast of Bangkok, it is an important industrial area in Thailand. Rayong emerges as a pivotal player in Thailand's transformative Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), joining forces with other Thai provinces, Chonburi and Chachoengsao, to spearhead the nation's manufacturing, research, and service sectors. Situated at the heart of this ambitious initiative, Rayong is poised to become a bustling hub, intricately linked with its ASEAN counterparts and global markets.

Located on a convenient route connecting Rayong City Center and the Map Ta Phut Industrial Estate, Shama Rayong is within close proximity to major industrial estates and business parks like WHA Rayong 36 and CPGC, allowing for a seamless commute within a 15-20 minute drive. Ideal for expatriates with school-aged children, international schools such as St. Andrews International School, Green Valley, and Singapore International School, Rayong are all within a 20-minute drive. A tranquil area, Shama Rayong's location offers a peaceful atmosphere, a welcome respite after a busy day. When it comes to exploring during downtime, the vibrant Rayong City Center is just a 30-minute drive away. The property will feature over 150 room keys encompassing Studio, One-Bedroom and Two-Bedroom apartments, a restaurant, swimming pool, gym and meeting rooms, alongside all the welcoming signature touches guests have come to expect from the Shama brand.

Shama, a serviced apartment brand, provides its residents with a combination of comfort, style, and luxury. Each Shama apartment has been thoughtfully designed to cater to the discerning tastes of executives and travellers who seek more than just contemporary lodging, instead creating a cosy, homely haven. Shama is more than just a residence; it's a hub for building relationships with the local community and fostering an environment that promotes socialising and sharing among residents and community members, alike. Whether a brief visit or settling in for an extended stay, everyone is embraced as part of the Shama family.

Shama Social Club is an essential component of Shama's portfolio proposition and a key differentiator, inspiring community spirit and connecting guests to each of Shama's distinct locations. The Shama Social Club enhances guest experiences by connecting them to each unique neighbourhood. It is built on Shama's three main pillars: Contemporary living, featuring bespoke interior design that is both practical and stylish; Without boundaries, offering activities and programs to acclimate residents to the locale; and Thoughtful gestures, including considerate touches that help residents connect to the environment and feel at home from the first day of their stay.

Commenting on launch of Shama Rayong, CEO of ONYX Hospitality Group, Mr. Yuthachai Charanachitta stated,

'We are thrilled to unveil Shama Rayong, marking a pivotal moment for the Shama brand, in response to the growing demand for serviced apartments, particularly in the business travel segment. Shama Rayong will cater to a diverse clientele, offering a seamless blend of comfort, convenience, and local immersion for both business travellers and expatriate families. We are confident that Shama Rayong will become a vibrant hub for residents and a testament to the exceptional experiences the Shama brand consistently delivers.

As part of our broader vision, ONYX Hospitality Group aims to solidify its position as 'The Best Medium-sized Hospitality Management Company in Southeast Asia,' reflecting our commitment to excellence and continuously elevating the standards of hospitality in the region. As Thailand's leading company specialising in the management of hotels, resorts, serviced apartments, and luxury residences, featuring renowned brands such as Amari, OZO, Shama, and Oriental Residence, we have an exceptional track record in managing hotels, resorts, and serviced apartments across diverse countries in the Asia Pacific region. Shama Rayong is another key development showcasing our dedication to expansion in Southeast Asia, whilst simultaneously ensuring we provide exceptional guest experiences and foster sustainable practices.'

Commenting on the launch of Shama Rayong, Owner of Dream D Co. Ltd, Mr. Damrong Pitaksit stated,

'We are pleased to be working with the team at ONYX Hospitality Group in developing a new upscale serviced apartment in Rayong with a strong hospitality brand like Shama. Our development expertise combined with ONYX Hospitality Group's international experience and strong network in the hospitality sector with the Shama brand will produce a unique product and experiences in Rayong. We have witnessed and been impressed with the focused expansion of ONYX Hospitality Group across Thailand and the Southeast Asian region, and look forward to working with them. I believe this is the beginning of a strong and long-lasting business partnership with ONYX Hospitality Group in the future'.

With a profound commitment to 'A Tailored Approach to Hospitality,' ONYX Hospitality Group's distinctive vision of being 'the best medium-sized hospitality management company in Southeast Asia' sets it apart from competitors. This ethos permeates every facet of ONYX Hospitality Group's operations, ensuring guests receive unmatched service and experiences that surpass expectations.

ONYX Hospitality Group is committed to expanding the Shama brand whilst continuously evolving and striving to provide guests with the exceptional service and amenities that they have come to expect. ONYX Hospitality Group currently operates 16 Shama properties in the prominent locations of Hong Kong, Bangkok, Hangzhou, Changchun, and Daqing, with another 5 properties under construction.

For more information on ONYX Hospitality Group, visit .

ONYX Hospitality Group