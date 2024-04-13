Xinjiang's Railway Ports Handle Over 4,000 China-Europe Freight Train Trips

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Horgos Port and the Alataw Pass, two major railway ports innorthwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, have handledmore than 4,000 China-Europe freight train trips since thebeginning of this year, accounting for over 40 percent of thenational total, Azernews reports, citingXinhua.

To date, the number of China-Europe freight train trips passingthrough the two ports has exceeded 72,000 since the ports kickedoff operations, Urumqi Customs said on Friday, adding that the twoports have continued to enhance their services for the freighttrains.

Xinjiang has adopted paperless operations for informationexchange between customs and railway departments, effectivelystreamlining procedures for freight trains. These measures haveplayed an important role in boosting trade among the countries andregions participating in the Belt and Road Initiative.

"The Alataw Pass has set up a dedicated window for China-Europefreight trains, offering a variety of streamlined customs clearancemeasures. We also actively engage with enterprises, offeringguidance on declaration procedures and addressing any queries theymay have," said Wu Nanshi, a customs officer at the AlatawPass.

As the volume of China-Europe freight trains and trade exchangescontinues to rise, the range of goods transported by these freighttrains has diversified. Previously limited to items like clothing,shoes, and hats, now it includes large-scale equipment,automobiles, lithium batteries, and other products.

At present, the Alataw Pass boasts 118 operating routes for suchfreight trains, facilitating connections with 21 countries andregions, while the Horgos Port offers 80 operating routes, linking45 cities and regions across 18 countries.