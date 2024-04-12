US Moves Warships As Iran May Attack Israel Within Hours, India Advises Against Travel

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Amid Israel-Iran tension, the US has moved its warships into position in the region, according to international media Pentagon has been working specifically to bolster air defences for the US troops stationed in Iraq and Syria, who came under attack by Iran-backed proxy forces over 100 times between October and February, CNN reportedBesides, the US State Department has warned Americans in Israel not to travel outside major cities as they expect the Iran attack on Israel might include more than 100 drones and dozens of missiles aimed at military targets planning to attack Israel in next 24 hours? Here's what new report saysOn Friday, the US President said he expected Iran to attack Israel \"sooner, rather than later\".Biden also explicitly defended Israel by saying, \"We will support Israel. We will help defend Israel and Iran will not succeed\".Israel has braced for an attack by Iran or its proxies as warnings grew of retaliation for an attack on Iran's embassy compound last week in Damascus that killed a senior commander in the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps' overseas Quds Force and six other officers, India has also warned its citizens against travelling to Iran and Israel due to escalating tensions between Israel and Iran warns citizens against travel to Iran and Israel“In view of the prevailing situation in the region, all Indians are advised not to travel to Iran or Israel till further notice. All those who are currently residing in Iran or Israel are requested to get in touch with Indian embassies there and register themselves. They are also requested to observe utmost precautions about their safety and restrict their movements to the minimum,\" Ministry of External Affairs said.

Germany, France, Poland and Russia have also warned their citizens against travel to the region begins attackThe Iran-backed Lebanese aimed militia, Hezbollah on Friday fired a barrage of missiles towards northern Israel, The Times of Israel reported Israel Defense Forces said some 40 rockets were fired from Lebanon towards northern Israel. IDF said it also shot down two explosive-laden drones launched by Hezbollah declares preparation for 'scenarios' other than GazaHezbollah-led forces have been attacking Israeli communities and military posts along the border on a near-daily basis since October 8, 2023, after its ally Hamas launched a massacre in Israel, killing 1,200 people the incident, Israel has vowed to eliminate Hamas brigades in Gaza. The death toll in the prolonged war has surged to more than 30,000 as per Palestinian health officials.

