Iran FM: We're Not Seeking To Expand Scope Of War

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, April 12 (KUNA) -- Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian confirmed on Friday that his country is not seeking to expand the scope of the war, however to ensure a return to the region's security it requires the Israeli occupation leaders needs to be "contained."

In a statement, the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs quoted Amir Abdullahian as saying in a tweet on his page on the (X) website: "We do not seek to expand the scope of the war, but the return of sustainable security to the region is linked to containing the warmongering and unbalanced leaders of the Zionist entity and a permanent cessation of the war crimes committed by this entity in Gaza and the West Bank."

The minister added that he confirmed, while receiving phone calls from his counterparts in Germany, Britain, and Australia, that "when the Zionist entity violates international laws and the Vienna Treaties regarding the immunity of persons and diplomatic places, and the UN Security Council cannot condemn this terrorist attack, then a legitimate defense to punish the aggressor is necessary."

The Iranian minister called on his counterparts in the three countries to condemn the crimes committed by the Israeli occupation forces. (end)

