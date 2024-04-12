1 Killed, 13 Injured After Semitrailer Rams Into Public Safety Office In Texas

(MENAFN- IANS) Houston, April 13 (IANS) One person was killed and at least 13 others were injured after a stolen semitrailer rammed into a Department of Public Safety office in Brenham, a rural town about 75 miles away from Houston, the largest city in the US state of Texas, authorities said.

Eight of the injured were treated on the spot and released, while six others, including the fatality, were transported to local hospitals, Xinhua news agency reported.

The driver, identified as 42-year-old Clenard Parker, was uninjured and was taken into custody, said the Texas Department of Public Safety on Friday at a news conference.

The department said in a post on X that "there are reports of multiple serious injuries" but didn't provide more details.

After the arrest, "there is no further threat to the community," the department added.

SkyEye video showed extensive damage to the front of the office and the 18-wheeler.

Parker was denied his commercial driver's license at the Department of Public Safety office in Brenham on Thursday afternoon, local media reported.