Zelensky Meets With Students Of Chernivtsi Universities

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has met with students of Chernivtsi universities.

The head of state announced this on Facebook

"We spoke about our country, its future, and what peace for Ukraine would look like. I am grateful to everyone who attended the meeting and thank them for an honest conversation!" Zelensky said.

Video: Volodymyr Zelensky / Facebook

According to the presidential press service , Zelensky spoke with young Ukrainians about the country, its future, and the work on the analogy of the Marshall Plan for Ukraine. According to him, the main issue of this plan is the restoration of Ukraine: its energy, technology, and economy. According to preliminary estimates, this will require about $700 billion. However, the amount is not final.

"We do not know the real amounts because the war is not over yet. When it is over, we will analyze everything. Basically, the partners agree that everyone will help rebuild Ukraine, that the amounts are, let's say, understandable and affordable. Let's believe in the decency of our partners and hope that they will accept what they say and not just say it," he said.

Zelensky expressed confidence that Ukraine would become a member of the EU and NATO in the coming years.

"NATO is our external defense and, of course, the best security commitment. But I am also convinced that we will strengthen our internal defense. We will strengthen our security at the borders, in the cities, in the communities. In the future, there will be a completely different approach to both security and construction," Zelensky said.

He added that once the war is over, the country would also pursue the development of various areas of education: medicine, psychology, security, and construction.