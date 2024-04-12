Zelensky Visits Ukrainian Soldiers Undergoing Treatment In Chernivtsi

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has visited Ukrainian soldiers undergoing treatment in Chernivtsi.

He published a respective video on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"It is always an honor to meet our defenders, speak with them, and present them with awards. I thank them for their service and for protecting our country," he said, wishing the defenders a speedy recovery and presenting them with awards.

Zelensky awarded the soldiers with orders "For Courage" of the third class and medals "Defender of the Fatherland" and "For Military Service to Ukraine."

Zelensky meets with students of Chernivtsi universities

The head of state also presented health workers with Danylo Halytsky orders and medals "For Military Service to Ukraine" and "For a Saved Life."

"I am also proud of our medics. I am grateful to them for recovering our soldiers who defend our country. I appreciate their effort," he said.

Zelensky earlier met with students of Chernivtsi universities.

Photo credit: Office of the President of Ukraine