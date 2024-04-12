Downed Russian Missile Neutralized In Dnipropetrovsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The police explosives experts have neutralized the downed Russian missile in the Kryvyi Rih district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

The police explosives experts discovered that the warhead of the cruise missile did not detonate. They worked together with sappers from the State Emergency Service to transport it to the detonation site and neutralize it in a controlled manner.

As Ukrinform reported, Ukraine's air defense forces destroyed 57 aerial targets on the night and morning of April 11: 18 missiles and 39 combat drones.