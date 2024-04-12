Ogilvy Taps Jenn Bins To Lead Brand PR For Coca-Cola Team

(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - Ogilvy has expanded its North America leadership team with the appointment of

Golin's Jenn Bins as North America brand PR lead for Coca-Cola.



In the newly created executive VP role, Bins will be part of WPP Open X, the integrated agency team WPP created to handle Coca-Cola work. She is tasked with working within Open X to deepen integration and earned-first creativity for Coca-Cola brands in North America and globally.



Bins will be responsible for driving integrated creative communications including earned, social & influence. She reports to Matt Buchanan, who heads global brand PR for Open X, and managing director/North America PR lead Drew Warren.



“Our clients are increasingly looking for the seamless integration of earned media, social and influencer marketing and ideas that are rooted in culture so to have someone with Jenn's expertise is truly exciting,” said Ogilvy PR global CEO Julianna Richter. "As our new North America Brand PR Lead for WPP Open X, Jenn will work across the Coca-Cola portfolio to create market-leading campaigns that earn attention and influence.”



Bins joins from Golin, where, as a senior VP and executive director, she led the creation and implementation of integrated campaigns for McDonald's. For nearly eight years before that, she was with Ketchum, serving most recently as a VP and Atlanta market leader.



