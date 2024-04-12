Francis House Children's Hospice To Benefit From Peninsula Group Three Year Charity Partnership With Together For Short Lives

(MENAFN- Pressat) Welcome news for Manchester children's hospice Francis House today as a new charity partnership launches between HR and employment law specialists Peninsula Group and children's palliative care charity Together for Short Lives.

The partnership will run for three years, until March 2027, with the goal of raising £1 million to support the UK's 54 children's hospices that provide care for seriously ill children and their families.

Together for Short Lives, the UK's children's palliative care charity, will work alongside Peninsula Group's two other chosen charity partners, DEBRA UK and Air Ambulances UK, to raise funds and awareness for Francis House and the families it supports from across Greater Manchester.

Francis House offers care for children and young adults who have a life-limiting or life-threatening condition and provides essential support for their families. Services include respite care, homecare, day care, sibling support, parental support, end of life care, emotional and bereavement support. Francis House has no upper-age limit and once accepted continues to care for young adults into their twenties (even thirties).

Children's hospices are increasingly reliant on fundraising to continue providing vital care to families. With the cost of living crisis increasing the costs of delivering care, this generous support from colleagues at Peninsula Group will go towards ensuring that hospices remain an essential lifeline for families.

Colleagues from across the business will show their support through a range of fundraising activities, including marathons and quiz nights.

Following the launch, the partnership will focus on celebrating the crucial work of children's hospices during Children's Hospice Week 2024, taking place from 17 – 23 June. This dedicated campaign week raises funds for, and awareness of, the UK's lifeline children's hospices.

Additionally, colleagues from Peninsula Group's local office in Manchester will visit Francis House, to see first-hand the positive impact they are making to families in need of palliative and end of life care.

Julie Williams, Senior Fundraising Officer at Francis House Children's Hospice, said :“Each year Francis House touches the lives of more than 600 families from across Greater Manchester who have been given the heartbreaking diagnosis that their child has a life-limiting or life-threatening condition.

“We are here for these families through their good days, their tough days, and their last days. This simply wouldn't be possible without the support of a caring community. We are delighted to be supported by Peninsula Group and look forward to working with the team from the Manchester office.”

Andy Fletcher, Chief Executive at Together for Short Lives , said :“Children's hospices depend on donations to provide the essential care and support that they offer to families across the UK. From respite care, specialist therapies, and sibling support, to complex medical treatment like symptom management and end of life care, they support families every step of the way through diagnosis, care, bereavement and beyond.

“That's why the support from Peninsula Group is so vital. We are so grateful to be one of their three chosen charities, and their support will help us make sure seriously ill children and their families get the best care and support they need today, tomorrow and into the future, so they can make the most of every precious moment they have together.”

Peter Done, CEO and Founder at Peninsula Group, added: “We are absolutely delighted to announce our new charity partnerships, and have chosen three wonderful charities to support.

“Peninsula Group will raise £1m for each charity over the next three years, for a total minimum commitment of £3m. To reach this ambitious target, our employees will take part in multiple fundraising activities throughout the partnership, starting with the London Marathon in April.

“The company will also be enabling employees to sign up for payroll giving. All fundraising activities and payroll deductions will be matched pound for pound in corporate donations, ensuring that the £3m minimum target is achieved. There is so much that we can do to help, and we're excited about the difference we can make to each of our chosen charities over the next three years.”

Peninsula Group joins Hobbycraft, Center Parcs, Disney and Morrisons as one of Together for Short Lives' national corporate partners.