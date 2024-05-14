Harmanpreet, Richa, Radha Advance In Latest ICC Women's T20I Rankings

(MENAFN- IANS) Dubai, May 14 (IANS) Following an impressive 105 runs in a five-match series sweep over Bangladesh, Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur rose three places to 13th in the latest ICC Women's T20I Player Rankings released on Tuesday.

India looked in good touch just months out from this year's ICC Women's T20 World Cup as they registered a hard-fought series whitewash against Bangladesh.

Teammate Richa Ghosh shot up two places to 23rd following her unbeaten 28 in the final match of the series.

Radha Yadav (up seven spots to 23rd) and Titas Sadhu (up 18 rungs to 60th) made ground on the updated T20I rankings for bowlers following a string of good efforts in Bangladesh.

Following their series' first game at home against Pakistan, several English players have also risen in the rankings.

Skipper Heather Knight moved up four spots to 18th place among T20I batters following her innings of 49 in Birmingham. With her blistering 37 and four catches behind the wickets, seasoned keeper Amy Jones was named Player of the Match in England's 53-run victory. The 30-year-old moved up three spots to 26th on the new T20I batting rankings.

Sarah Glenn took four wickets in that contest to help dismiss Pakistan for just 110 in reply to England's total of 163/6 and the leg-spinner rose two places to fourth behind teammate Sophie Ecclestone on the updated list for T20I bowlers. Lauren Bell jumped four spots to seventh and a new career-high rating following her spell of 3-22 against Pakistan.

Sri Lanka players also gained big in the rankings after their success in the T20 WC Qualifier. Chamari Athapaththu was the leading run-scorer at the tournament and contributed a brilliant century in the final against Scotland to rise two places to equal seventh on the list for T20I batters as Sri Lanka ensured their place at this year's T20 World Cup.

The left-hander also jumped one place to fifth on the list for T20I all-rounders after taking seven wickets in the tournament. Inoshi Fernando (up five spots to 19th) and Udeshika Prabodhani (up five places to 30th) also gained big in the updated T20I rankings for bowlers.