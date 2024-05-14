Amir Inaugurates Fourth Edition Of Qatar Economic Forum

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani opened the fourth edition of the Qatar Economic Forum, powered by Bloomberg, which is being held under the slogan“A Changing World - Traversing the Unknown”, at Katara Towers, Fairmont and Raffles Hotels today, May 14, 2024.

His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, delivered a speech at the opening of the forum.

His Highness the Amir also witnessed the opening dialogue session with His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and another dialogue session with His Excellency Andrzej Duda, President of the Republic of Poland, in addition to another dialogue session with His Excellency Anwar Ibrahim, Prime Minister of Malaysia.

The opening was attended by HE Andrzej Duda of the Republic of Poland, HE Surangel Whipps Jr., President of the Republic of Palau, General Prabowo Subianto, President-elect and Minister of Defense of the Republic of Indonesia, and HE Anwar Ibrahim, Prime Minister of Malaysia.

The opening was also attended by HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, HE Hassan bin Abdullah Al-Ghanim, Speaker of the Shura Council, and a number of Their Excellencies ministers, representatives of a number of brotherly and friendly countries, heads of diplomatic missions accredited to the state, and senior officials and parliamentarians, intellectuals, economists, businessmen, media figures, and representatives of regional and international organizations.