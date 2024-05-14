Amazon`s robot taxi company investigated over mysterious crashes

(MENAFN) The United States government has launched an investigation into Amazon's autonomous taxi technology, Zoox, following two concerning incidents involving unexpected braking that led to collisions with motorcyclists. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) initiated a preliminary investigation after Zoox reported the incidents, which occurred with Toyota Highlanders equipped with Zoox's self-driving hardware and software. In both cases, the abrupt braking resulted in rear-end collisions, causing injuries to the motorcyclists involved.



While specific details about the locations of the crashes were not disclosed in the documents released by NHTSA, Zoox operates its self-driving Toyota Highlanders in various cities including Seattle, Las Vegas, San Francisco, and Foster City, California. Additionally, the company has conducted tests with its own fleet of all-electric passenger vehicles in Foster City and Las Vegas. Notably, Zoox's autonomous vehicles are distinctive in that they lack traditional controls such as steering wheels and pedals, relying entirely on their self-driving capabilities to navigate urban environments.



Amazon's acquisition of Zoox in 2020 for over USD1 billion positioned the firm as a key player in the competitive autonomous vehicle market, challenging established players like Alphabet's Waymo and General Motors' Cruise. However, the recent incidents underscore the ongoing challenges and safety concerns associated with autonomous driving technology. Waymo and Cruise, both of which have faced accidents during testing, serve as reminders of the complexities and risks inherent in developing and deploying self-driving vehicles.



The investigation into Zoox by NHTSA adds to the growing scrutiny faced by companies in the autonomous vehicle sector. Safety remains a paramount concern as these technologies continue to evolve, with regulators closely monitoring their development and deployment to ensure public safety on the roads. As the investigation unfolds, stakeholders will be watching closely to see how Zoox and other companies address safety concerns and navigate the regulatory landscape surrounding autonomous driving technologies.

MENAFN14052024000045015687ID1108209579