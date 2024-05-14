US Calls For Halt To Weapon Transfers From Iran To Houthis

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The United States has urged Iran to halt the unprecedented shipment of military arms to the Houthi rebels in Yemen, which are used for“irresponsible” attacks against international shipping in the Red Sea.

According to reports, on Monday, May 12, Robert Wood, the Deputy U.S. Representative to the United Nations Security Council, made these remarks during a council meeting.

He emphasized that“there is extensive evidence showing that Iran, in violation of UN sanctions, provides advanced weapons, including ballistic and cruise missiles, to the Houthis. For this reason, the UN Security Council must curb the ongoing violation of arms sanctions and take further action against violators.”

Robert Wood stated that the council seeks to end the civil war in Yemen and must unanimously tell Iran that it cannot“hide behind the Houthis” and must cease its“destabilizing” activities.

Houthis in Yemen launched attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea, Bab el-Mandeb Strait, and the Gulf of Aden following Hamas' October 7th attack on Israel and the start of clashes in Gaza to support Palestine.

According to reports from U.S. naval forces, since November 2023, Houthis have conducted over 50 attacks against vessels transiting through the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea, seizing one ship and sinking another.

This comes as hundreds of drones and missiles have been destroyed following U.S. attacks on Houthi positions in Yemen.

