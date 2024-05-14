Gaza Negotiations At 'Stalemate' Over Rafah: Qatar

(MENAFN- IANS) Cairo, May 14 (IANS/DPA) Negotiations to reach a ceasefire in the Gaza war are now at a stalemate, having suffered a setback due to the Israeli military operation in Rafah, Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman said on Tuesday.

"Right now, we are in the status of almost a stalemate. Of course, what happened with Rafah has set us backwards a little bit," he told the Qatar Economic Forum in Doha.

Last week, Israel took control of the Gaza side of the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, halting humanitarian aid deliveries via the vital facility into the densely populated strip.

Israel deems Rafah the last stronghold of Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, which killed hundreds of civilians in Israel in last year's October 7 attacks.

Along with Egypt and the United States, Qatar has been trying to negotiate a truce deal in the ongoing conflict.

Mohammed said there has been "a fundamental difference" between the two parties, as one wants to end the war before releasing the remaining hostages, while the other party wants the hostages and continue the war.

"If those two elements align, I believe we can have a deal in a matter of days," the premier added.

"There is no clarity on how to stop the war from the Israeli side. I don't think they are considering this an option," he said. "And there is no clarity on what Gaza will look like after this."