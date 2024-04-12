Renew Your Interest In Cleantech Stocks (ASX: VUL) (Nasdaq: RNW) (Nasdaq: ENLT) (NYSE: AMPS)

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a global news source and expert investing resource, announces today's roundup of stocks to watch in the Cleantech sector.

The newest cleantech companies are involved in decarbonizing solutions and solar, wind and energy storage.

New Stocks Added to the Cleantech Directories :

Vulcan Energy Resources Ltd (ASX:VUL ) Founded in 2018, Vulcan's Zero Carbon LithiumTM Project aims to decarbonise lithium production by developing the world's first dual lithium chemicals and renewable energy business with net zero greenhouse gas emissions.

ReNew Energy Global plc (Nasdaq: RNW ) is a leading decarbonization solutions company ReNew's clean energy portfolio of ~13.8 GWs on a gross basis as of December 31, 2023, is one of the largest globally. In addition to being a major independent power producer in India, we provide end-to-end solutions in a just and inclusive manner in the areas of clean energy, value-added energy offerings through digitalization, storage, and carbon markets that increasingly are integral to addressing climate change.

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (Nasdaq: ENLT ) develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. Enlight operates across the three largest renewable segments today: solar, wind and energy storage. A global platform, Enlight operates in the United States, Israel and 9 European countries.

Altus Power Inc (NYSE:AMPS ) based in Stamford, Connecticut, is the leading commercial-scale provider of serving commercial, industrial, public sector and community solar customers with end-to-end solutions. Altus Power originates, develops, owns and operates locally-sited solar generation, energy storage and charging infrastructure across the nation.

