Settler Rampage Leaves Destruction In Al-Mughayir: Dozens Injured, Homes Burned

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Ramallah / PNN /



Hundreds of extremist settlers launched a savage attack on the village of Al-Mughayir in the Ramallah governorate Friday afternoon, assaulting citizens and their property. They set fire to several cars and houses, attacked other houses with stones, smashed windows, and assaulted citizens under the protection of the occupying army.

Local sources in the village, speaking to a PNN correspondent, announced the martyrdom of the young man Jihad Afeef Abu Alia by settler gunfire in the town of Al-Mughayir, Ramallah, and the injury of about twenty citizens while confronting the settlers' attack.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health reported a martyr falling in clashes with the occupation forces and settlers in the village of Al-Mughayir, northeast of Ramallah city.

Naeem Abu Marzouq, Deputy Head of the Al-Mughayir village Council, stated that around 1,500 settlers stormed the town from multiple directions and attacked citizens and their property. They set fire to 70 houses and some agricultural facilities.

Abu Marzouq added that approximately fifty citizens were injured by the gunfire of the occupation forces and settlers.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society stated that its teams treated around twenty live ammunition injuries during citizens' confrontation with a wide-ranging attack by settlers under the protection of occupation forces.

Dozens of settlers attacked citizens and their homes in Al-Mughayir amidst live ammunition fire and toxic gas bombs, specifically in the northern part of the village, known as the“Woodpecker Zone.”

Sources noted that settlers raided several homes in the village, firing shots at them, leading to the breaking of several windows. Citizens attempted to confront them, while a large force of the occupation army stormed the village to provide protection for the settlers.

The armed settlers besieged citizens in their homes, firing live ammunition at them. Sources in the village reported that settlers set fire to homes, cars, and properties belonging to villagers.

In a related context, the Israeli occupation army raided the villages and towns of At-Taybeh, Turmus'ayya, Deir Abu Falah, and Kafr Malik, north and east of Ramallah, and Rantis to its west.

The local sources stated that the occupation forces stormed the aforementioned villages and towns, intensifying their military presence, and stopped citizens' vehicles, coinciding with settler attacks on the village of Al-Mughayir.

They added that the occupation forces conducted search and combing operations in the streets of these villages and towns, intimidating passersby under the pretext of searching for a missing settler.



