Kerala: Asia's Biggest Festival 'Thrissur Pooram' To Begin From April 17

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thrissur: Asia's biggest pooram celebration, Thrissur Pooram will take place on April 19. The Thrissur Pooram is an annual extravaganza held in the heart of Kerala. Thrissur Pooram attracts thousands of visitors, both local and international, who come to witness the elaborate festivities, colorful processions, and traditional performances. The Kodiyettam (flag hoisting) will take place at Laloor Bhagawathy Temple between 8 am and 8:15 am.

The Thrissur Pooram Co-ordination Committee was formed to facilitate the co-ordination of 8 different temples from 1) Kanimangalam 2) Ayyanthole 3) Laloor 4) Chiyyaram 5) The Naithalakkavu 6) Choorakkottukara 7) Chembukavu; and Kizhakkumpattukara. The committee, which was established over two decades ago, is in charge of ensuring that each of the eight participating Poorams runs smoothly.

The flag hoisting will take place in Ayyanthole between 11 and 11.15, in Thiruvambadi between 11.30 and 11.45,

in Paramekkavu Bhagavathi Temple between 12 and 12.15 noon, Chembukkav and Sree Kanimangalam Sastha Temple between 6 pm and 6.15 pm, at Panamukkumpally Sastha Temple and Pookkattiri between 6.15 pm and 6.30 pm and at Chirakka Kavu Bhaghavathi Temple between 6.45 pm and 7 pm.

