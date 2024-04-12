Church Of Scientology Plans Grand 39Th Anniversary Soiree Celebration

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Nashville, Tennessee, 12th April 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , The Church of Scientology is gearing up for its most anticipated event of the year as it prepares to celebrate its 39th anniversary. The celebration promises to be an unforgettable evening of festivities, music, and camaraderie, according to Rev. Brian Fesler, pastor of the church.







“This year's anniversary soiree will be particularly special,” remarked Rev. Fesler.“We're pulling out all the stops to make it an extraordinary experience for our parishioners and guests.”

Under the direction of Julie Brinker, Director of Community Affairs, the anniversary affair is set to feature live music and authentic Nashville cuisine, ensuring a night of entertainment and delight for all attendees.

“The aim of our celebration is to bring together our parishioners and community members to rejoice in our growth and achievements over the past year,” explained Brinker.“It's a time to celebrate our shared values and the positive impact we've made in our community.”

Since its establishment in 2009, the Church of Scientology has been actively involved in various social betterment programs aimed at educating and empowering individuals. Among these initiatives are“The Truth About Drugs,” a campaign dedicated to educating youth on the dangers of substance abuse, and a human rights program focused on promoting awareness of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

“Our commitment to education and social betterment is at the core of our mission,” stated Rev. Fesler.“Through initiatives like 'The Truth About Drugs' and our human rights program, we strive to make a positive difference in the world.”

Over the years, parishioners of the Church of Scientology have tirelessly worked to spread awareness and deliver seminars on these crucial topics. From visiting schools to participating in community events, their dedication to improving society has been unwavering.

As part of the anniversary celebrations, the church will host a private event in April to commemorate 39 years of service and dedication. Located at 1130 8th Avenue South, the church invites members of the community to explore its public information center, open Monday through Friday from 9am to 9pm and weekends from 9am to 6pm.

For more information about the Church of Scientology, please visit .