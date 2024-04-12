VDC Member Foils Narco Smuggling Bid Along Loc In Rajouri, 3 Arrested

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- A Village Defence Committee (VDC) member and people from his village foiled a cross-border narcotics smuggling bid which also led to the arrest of three persons and the recovery of 8.50 kilogram heroin in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said on Thursday.
The VDC member is from Makri village, which falls ahead the Anti-Infiltration Obstacle System (AIOS), referred to as LoC fence, in Nowshera sector of Rajouri.ADVERTISEMENT
Police said in a statement that the VDC member raised an alarm after noticing four persons carrying a bag and moving suspiciously in the forward village.
Other residents of the village reached there and a scuffle took place where they caught hold of a bag containing a heroin-like substance, it said.
The suspects were identified as Naveen Kumar, Sukhvinder, Davinder alias Munna and Shubam, all residents of Village Makri, the statement said.
The consignment of heroin weighing around 8.5 kg was seized instantly and it is estimated to cost Rs 58 crores in the international market, it said.
A formal complaint has been registered at the Nowshera police station.
The police team has nabbed three of the four identified accused.
