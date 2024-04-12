Actress Assault Case: Kerala HC To Consider Victim’S Plea For SIT Probe Into Unauthorised Access Of Memory Card

(MENAFN- IANS) Kochi, April 12 (IANS) The Kerala High Court on Friday considered positively one of the demands of the victim in the alleged actress assault case of 2017.

The victim, a leading south Indian actress, had complained that she was abducted and sexually assaulted by a gang of goons in 2017 who also filmed the act to blackmail her.

She had demanded a court-monitored probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Kerala Police into the alleged unauthorised access of a memory card with visuals of the alleged assault when it was in the custody of the trial court.

The actress had moved the high court in 2022 alleging that the memory card which was seized as evidence was accessed, copied, and transmitted without authorisation.

She also sought copies of the statements made by various persons before the sessions judge handling the case.

The court on Friday granted the request for copies of the statements, besides stating that it would look into her demand for an SIT probe at a later date before posting the case for next hearing on May 30.

To recall, after Sunil -- the main accused -- was arrested and questioned, prominent actor Dileep was accused of being the main conspirator in the case. Dileep also spent several weeks in jail in this case before coming out on bail.