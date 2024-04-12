Anushka Sen-Starrer ‘Dil Dosti Dilemma’ Tells Story Of A Girl Who Pretends To Be In Canada While Serving Punishment

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 12 (IANS) The upcoming streaming show 'Dil Dosti Dilemma' follows the story of a girl, Asmara, who is sent to her grandparents' neighbourhood as a form of punishment during her summer vacations. However, the twist comes when, in order to maintain appearances with her friends, she pretends to be in Canada.

The show has been adapted from the popular book 'Asmara's Summer', written by Andaleeb Wajid.

It has been directed by Debbie Rao and written by Anuradha Tiwari, Bugs Bhargava Krishna, Raghav Dutt, and Manjiri Pupala.

It stars Anushka Sen, Kush Jotwani, Tanvi Azmi, and Shishir Sharma in lead roles, and Shruti Seth, Vishakha Pandey, Revathi Pillai, Elisha Mayor, and Suhasini Mulay in pivotal roles.

During her journey, Asmara navigates the avenue of self-discovery, nurtures family bonds, forges genuine friendships, and experiences the magic of first love amid the bylanes of Tibbri Road.

Talking about the show, producers Seema Mohapatra and Jahanara Bhargava said: " 'Dil Dosti Dilemma' holds a special place in our hearts for several reasons. To begin with, it marks our first collaboration with Prime Video, the preferred home for talent and creators to showcase their craft and creativity. We are thankful to the entire team at Prime Video for believing and embracing our vision for this series and providing us with the platform to reach millions of viewers worldwide. Further, this series reflects our dedication in bringing engaging stories that capture the complexities and diverse experiences of today's youth.”

“These stories aim to entertain while also inspiring individuals to not only advocate for change but to actively embody it through their beliefs and actions. Emphasising universal themes of self-discovery and relationships, 'Dil Dosti Dilemma' reminds us of life's true priorities beyond material possessions,” they added.

'Dil Dosti Dilemma' will premiere in Hindi, with dubs available in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, exclusively on Prime Video on April 25.