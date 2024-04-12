Iphone Users In 92 Countries Get Spyware Attack Warning From Apple

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Apple sent notifications to iPhone users in 92 countries, warning that they may have been the target of mercenary spyware attacks, TechCrunch reports.
"Apple detected that you are being targeted by a mercenary spyware attack that is trying to remotely compromise the iPhone associated with your Apple ID -xxx-," the message read.
Apple's alert went on to share additional information about the incident.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
"This attack is likely targeting you specifically because of who you are or what you do. Although it's never possible to achieve absolute certainty when detecting such attacks, Apple has high confidence in this warning - please take it seriously," the alert continued.
Apple explained that it couldn't provide any information about what prompted the message out of concern that additional information would help attackers avoid future detection. The company uses internal information and investigations to pinpoint attacks.
ALSO READ:
Apple set to unveil new products: MacBook, iPad, iPhone colours await
Don't put your wet iPhone to in a bag of rice, warns Apple; here's why
Apple accused of monopolising smartphone markets in US antitrust lawsuit
MENAFN12042024000049011007ID1108087083
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.