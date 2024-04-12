OTT Releases This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Gaami, Premalu, And More Movies, Web Series' To Watch This Weekend

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "OTT releases this week: OTT releases this week: Several movies and web series including Amar Singh Chamkila, Gaami, Premalu and more are releasing on

Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5 and Disney+ Hotstar and other platforms. Check out the new releases: In 1994, a group in a small Alpine village committed mass suicide. Now, 30 years on, a woman has been killed. This disturbs the peace of the villagers, who spot an eerie resemblance to the group's activities: Fanny Robert, Maxime Berthemy, HatikGenre: Crime/Mystery/ThrillerPlatform: NetflixRelease Date: April 10The Hijacking of Flight 601Plot: Two rebels with weapons take over Flight 601. They want 50 prisoners freed by Colombia's leaders and a big sum of money. When those leaders won't talk, things get tense: Monica Lopera, Angela Cano, Christian TappánGenre: ThrillerPlatform: NetflixRelease Date: April 10What Jennifer DidPlot: A violent incident occurs in a calm Canadian town. Unknown attackers enter a Vietnamese immigrant's home leave only the daughter to reveal what happened: Jennifer Pan, Danny Wong, Detective Bill Courtice, Detective Alan CookeGenre: DocumentaryPlatform: NetflixRelease Date: April 10Amar Singh ChamkilaPlot: A simple singer becomes famous and controversial in Punjab because of his bold lyrics. He faces both rapid success and harsh criticism before he dies suddenly: Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra, Nisha BanoGenre: Drama/MusicalPlatform: NetflixRelease Date: April 12FalloutPlot: Vault Dweller lives in an underground shelter. This happens in a world that looks like the future but has old-style technology, long after a big war between the United States and China: Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, Aaron Clifton MotenGenre: Action/DramaPlatform: Amazon Prime VideoRelease Date: April 12GaamiPlot: Shankar, who usually keeps to himself, goes on a journey to unknown places. He's looking for a way to fix a unique health problem. To do this, he must face and overcome the big questions and fears of his life: Vishwak Sen, Ramya Pasupileti, Chandini ChowdaryGenre: Adventure/DramaPlatform: ZEE5Release Date: April 12PremaluPlot: Sachin seeks to find the love of his life, but ends up creating awkward and funny issues: Mamitha Baiju, Naslen K. Gafoor, Akhila BhargavanGenre: Romance/ComedyPlatform: Disney+ HotstarRelease Date: April 12StolenPlot: A young Swedish Sámi woman seeks revenge by finding a murderer: Martin Wallström, Pavva Pittja, Jennifer KnipeGenre: Drama/ThrillerPlatform: NetflixRelease Date: April 12The Greatest HitsPlot: Harriet discovers that certain songs can literally take her back in time. As she revisits old romantic memories of her ex-boyfriend through these songs, she also starts falling for someone in the present: Lucy Boynton as Harriet, Austin H. Min as DavidGenre: Romance/Fantasy/Time TravelPlatform: Disney+ HotstarRelease Date: April 12

MENAFN12042024007365015876ID1108086906