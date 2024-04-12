OTT Releases This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Gaami, Premalu, And More Movies, Web Series' To Watch This Weekend

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "OTT releases this week: OTT releases this week: Several movies and web series including Amar Singh Chamkila, Gaami, Premalu and more are releasing on
Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5 and Disney+ Hotstar and other platforms. Check out the new releases: In 1994, a group in a small Alpine village committed mass suicide. Now, 30 years on, a woman has been killed. This disturbs the peace of the villagers, who spot an eerie resemblance to the group's activities: Fanny Robert, Maxime Berthemy, HatikGenre: Crime/Mystery/ThrillerPlatform: NetflixRelease Date: April 10The Hijacking of Flight 601Plot: Two rebels with weapons take over Flight 601. They want 50 prisoners freed by Colombia's leaders and a big sum of money. When those leaders won't talk, things get tense: Monica Lopera, Angela Cano, Christian TappánGenre: ThrillerPlatform: NetflixRelease Date: April 10What Jennifer DidPlot: A violent incident occurs in a calm Canadian town. Unknown attackers enter a Vietnamese immigrant's home leave only the daughter to reveal what happened: Jennifer Pan, Danny Wong, Detective Bill Courtice, Detective Alan CookeGenre: DocumentaryPlatform: NetflixRelease Date: April 10Amar Singh ChamkilaPlot: A simple singer becomes famous and controversial in Punjab because of his bold lyrics. He faces both rapid success and harsh criticism before he dies suddenly: Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra, Nisha BanoGenre: Drama/MusicalPlatform: NetflixRelease Date: April 12FalloutPlot: Vault Dweller lives in an underground shelter. This happens in a world that looks like the future but has old-style technology, long after a big war between the United States and China: Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, Aaron Clifton MotenGenre: Action/DramaPlatform: Amazon Prime VideoRelease Date: April 12GaamiPlot: Shankar, who usually keeps to himself, goes on a journey to unknown places. He's looking for a way to fix a unique health problem. To do this, he must face and overcome the big questions and fears of his life: Vishwak Sen, Ramya Pasupileti, Chandini ChowdaryGenre: Adventure/DramaPlatform: ZEE5Release Date: April 12PremaluPlot: Sachin seeks to find the love of his life, but ends up creating awkward and funny issues: Mamitha Baiju, Naslen K. Gafoor, Akhila BhargavanGenre: Romance/ComedyPlatform: Disney+ HotstarRelease Date: April 12StolenPlot: A young Swedish Sámi woman seeks revenge by finding a murderer: Martin Wallström, Pavva Pittja, Jennifer KnipeGenre: Drama/ThrillerPlatform: NetflixRelease Date: April 12The Greatest HitsPlot: Harriet discovers that certain songs can literally take her back in time. As she revisits old romantic memories of her ex-boyfriend through these songs, she also starts falling for someone in the present: Lucy Boynton as Harriet, Austin H. Min as DavidGenre: Romance/Fantasy/Time TravelPlatform: Disney+ HotstarRelease Date: April 12
MENAFN12042024007365015876ID1108086906
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.