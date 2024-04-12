Bengaluru: Man Jumps To Death From Nayandahalli Flyover Allegedly After Consuming Drugs

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Tragedy struck Nayandahalli flyover in Bengaluru as a young man took his own life by jumping from the bridge on Monday. The incident, which occurred near Byatarayanpur, prompted a swift response from local authorities.

The victim, identified as Naveen Kumar, aged 30, had parked his bike on the flyover before plunging to his death. Kumar, who hailed from Jnanabharati, had been working on a contract basis at Karnataka Power Factory for the past three months.

Reports suggest that Kumar, who had tied the knot just four months ago, was battling personal demons and had allegedly consumed drugs before the incident. He had left his home in the morning, indicating that he was headed to work.

Upon receiving the distressing news, Byatarayanpur police rushed to the scene. However, despite their efforts, Kumar could not be saved, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.