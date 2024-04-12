Wrestler Vinesh Phogat Accuses WFI Chief Of Trying To End Her Olympic Dream; Fears Doping Conspiracy

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Vinesh Phogat, a medallist at the World Championships, on Friday accused Wrestling Federation of India President Sanjay Singh of attempting to hinder her participation in the Olympic Qualifiers by imposing logistical obstacles for her support staff. She also expressed concerns about the possibility of being ensnared in a doping case.

Phogat, aged 29, clinched bronze medals in the 53kg category at the 2019 and 2022 World Championships, along with a gold in the 50kg category at the 2018 Asian Games. She aims to secure an Olympic quota in the 50kg category at the upcoming Asian qualifying tournament in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

During the selection trials in Patiala, Phogat also competed in the 53kg category after receiving permission from the authorities, but unfortunately lost in the semifinals.

"Brij Bhushan and his dummy Sanjay Singh are trying in every way to stop me from playing in the Olympics. All the coaches who have been appointed with the team are the favourites of Brij Bhushan and his team, so it cannot be denied that they may mix something in my water and make me drink it during my match?" Phogat said in lengthy post on his 'X' page.

"If I say that there could be a conspiracy to trap me in doping, then it will not be wrong," she added.

Phogat alleged that her personal coach and physio were being denied accreditation for the Asian Olympic qualifying tournament starting April 19.

"For the past one month, I have been requesting the Government of India (SAI, TOPS) for the accreditation of my coach and physio. Without accreditation, it is not possible for my coach and physio to accompany me to the competition arena," she said.

"But despite repeated requests, I am not getting any concrete answer from anywhere. No one is ready to help. Will the future of players always be played with like this? No stone is being left unturned to mentally harass us. How far is it justified to torture us like this before such an important competition?" she asked.

Phogat, along with Olympic bronze medal winners Bjarnag Punia and Sakshi Malik, was one of the three top wrestlers in the country who spearheaded a prolonged protest against former WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, alleging him of sexually harassing women wrestlers.

Following a case filed against Brij Bhushan by the Delhi Police, a local court granted him bail in July.

Phogat now questions whether the challenges she is encountering are a repercussion of the protest she led alongside Punia and Malik against Brij Bhushan.

"Will we face politics even before we go to play for the country because we raised our voice against sexual harassment? Is this the punishment for raising voice against wrong in our country? I hope we will get justice before we go to play for the country," she concluded.