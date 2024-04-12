Indian Visa For Croatian, Norwegian, Japanese, Latvian And Malaysian Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Indian Visa for Croatian Citizens

Citizens of over 169 countries can now apply for an India e-Visa by filling out a simple online form. The implementation of the eVisa Travel Authorization for India in 2014 brought about great advantages for eligible individuals looking to travel to India, leading to a substantial rise in tourism in the country. Different types of Indian visas can now be accessed through the internet, based on the reason for traveling. The India Tourist e-Visa is the primary visa option for Croatians traveling for leisure or family purposes. Croatian tourists have the option to remain in the country for up to 90 days within the visa year. Croatian citizens can travel to India multiple times with the one-year validity of the multiple-entry visa. Croatian individuals planning to travel to India for business reasons, such as attending conferences, meetings, making sales, or recruitment, have the option to obtain an India e-business visa. Within the year that the visa is valid, this kind of visa permits a maximum of two entries into India. In India, a stay may not exceed 180 days. The India Medical e-Visa, issued to Croatians seeking medical treatment in the country. Citizens of Croatians must be informed about specific prerequisites involved, such as a letter from the receiving hospital. The Medical Assistant eVisa to India is available for two family members of the Croatian patient that holds a Medical eVisa. Both the Medical e-Visa and Physician Assistant Visa are triple-entry visas and are valid for 120 days from the date of issue. Croatia is one of the countries that can benefit from this simple and hassle-free procedure, which means that previous formalities that involved many consular or embassy visits can now be avoided. Completing the online e-Visa India application form can take up to 15 minutes and is entirely electronic.







What are the requirements to obtain Indian Visa from Croatian?



A valid Croatian passport with 6 months or more of validity before entering India.

A digital copy of the passport's biographical page.

A digital photograph with specific Indian eVisa guidelines.

A valid email address is required, this is where all updates and approval notifications will be sent. You can use a Credit/Debit Card or PayPal Account to pay for the processing fees.

Indian Visa for Japanese Citizens

Since 2014, the Indian government has allowed Japanese citizens to apply for Indian visas online. Residents from over 169 nations are eligible to request an India e-Visa through a straightforward internet application. To travel to India as a Japanese citizen, you are required to possess an India e-Visa. Japanese citizens desiring to travel to India have the option to request Indian e-Visas, which are commonly referred to as India Online Visas. Therefore, before traveling to India for leisure, business, or medical purposes, a Japanese citizen must request an Indian e-Visa. Tourist e-Visa allows for a 30-day stay in India starting from the day of arrival. Tourist e-Visas can only be used for a single entry and are non-transferable and non-modifiable. E-Business Visa: Use this type if you intend to visit India for business. The validity period of this type is 365 days from the date of issue, and you can visit India as many times as you like. Each stay must not exceed 180 days. Medical and Physician Assistant e-Visas: These e-Visas allow you to enter India for medical treatment or health services. Assistants accompanying e-Medical Visa holders may be issued a Medical Assistant Visa. You can enter the country three times with this type of electronic visa and stay for a total of 60 days from the date of your first arrival. Travelers can get the visa simply by filling out an online form that has fields to fill in passport information and personal information.

Documents Needed for the Indian Visa for Japanese Citizens



A recent digital photo of the traveler.

A valid passport with at least six months validity.

A complete passport scan of the information page.

You can use a credit or debit card to pay for the eVisa fees. An e-mail address, so you can get your electronic visa in your inbox.

Indian Visa for Latvian Citizens

From 2014 onwards, Latvian nationals have been able to utilize the Indian government's internet-based visa application platform. Nationals from 169 countries can apply for the current India e-Visa. Therefore, it is easy for many visitors to India to acquire the required entry permits. The Indian government provides a range of India visas depending on the reason for the visit. An Indian e-Visa is required for a Latvian national wanting to travel to India for tourism, leisure, or cultural purposes. The two most common types of visas issued are business visas and tourist visas. Latvian tourists with a 30-day visa can enter the country twice and stay for 30 days from the day they arrive. If Latvian citizens want to stay longer in India, they can apply for Long Term Tourist e-Visa which is 1 year and 5-year tourist visa. E-Business Visa: Latvian professionals visiting India for business can apply for India E-Business Visa. This visa is valid for one year from the date of issue and allows multiple entries. The total length of stay for this e-Visa is up to 356 days, with a continuous stay of no more than 180 days on each visit. e-Medical Visa: Latvian citizens seeking medical treatment in India can apply for an e-Medical Visa to India. This travel visa requires a letter from the hospital in India that will treat you. It is valid for 120 days from the date of issue and allows Latvian passport holders three entries with a total stay of up to 60 days from the date of arrival. In order to process your visa, you need to fill out the online application form, upload the required documents and then proceed to checkout.

What are the requirements to obtain Indian Visa from Latvia?



Valid passport – most Latvians will have no difficulty obtaining a passport, and if you already have one, make sure that it is not expired.

Digital photo – make sure that the photo is most recent. You should not make face gestures in it, and the background should be white. Just scan it and be ready to upload it.

A complete passport scan of the information page. Mode of payment – You can use a credit or a debit card, and if you have an account on PayPal, you can use that too.

Indian Visa for Malaysian Citizens

Malaysian residents wanting to journey from Malaysia to India can choose to request an Indian visa. Starting in 2014, Malaysians have had the option to submit visa applications for India through an online platform. Most travelers now have the option to easily make their travel arrangements through the internet. The E-Visa, provided by the Indian government, is an electronic visa for travelers. Through a user-friendly online application, individuals from more than 169 nations, such as Malaysia, are able to request an India e-Visa. Malaysians have multiple choices to obtain an Indian visa. The e-Visa for India is permitted for business, tourism, and medical travel reasons. Malaysian visitors are provided with two entries and a 30-day stay starting from when they arrive. Long-Term Tourist e-Visas are offered to Malaysian citizens who want to extend their stay in India, with options for one-year and five-year stays. E-Business Visa: Malaysian professionals can apply for the India E-Commerce Visa before traveling to India on business. This visa permits multiple entries and is good for a year from the date of issue. The total length of stay for this e-Visa is up to 356 days, with a continuous stay of no more than 180 days at each visit. E-Medical Visa: Malaysian citizens seeking medical treatment in India can apply for an E-Medical India Visa. This travel visa requires a letter from the hospital in India that will treat you. It is valid for 120 days from the date of issue and allows Malaysian passport holders three entries with a total stay of up to 60 days from the date of arrival. India e-Visa online application is the safest way to obtain visa. All travelers can apply for a visa online or at Indian embassies or consulates in Malaysia. The application is made online and will be approved within at least 2 days of the application date.

Documents Required to Apply for an Indian Visa for Malaysians



Valid passport – the general requirement is that your passport needs to be valid for at least 6 months from the date of intended entry to India.

A complete passport scan of the information page of your passport.

A passport photo's.

A valid E-mail address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox. You can use a debit or credit card to pay for the eVisa fees.

Indian Visa for Norwegian Citizens

India is the most populated and captivating country in the world. Norway is among the 169 countries worldwide that currently accept the Indian e-Visa. Norwegians have convenient access to it. Thanks to the Electronic Travel Authorization program, which was implemented on November 27, 2014, tourists are no longer required to wait in line at the Indian Embassy to get a visa. A citizen of Norway can enter India legally with an Indian e-Visa for tourism, business, or cultural purposes. A digital visa referred to as a“tourist visa” permits individuals to travel to India for tourism. This particular group enables you to visit India once and remain for a maximum of 30 days. Business e-Visa is mandatory for those traveling to India for business or related purposes, excluding employment. This type of visa allows you to stay in India for up to 365 days and enter and exit multiple times, each stay lasting no more than 180 days. E-Medical Visa: If you need medical treatment within India, this type is best for you as the length of stay is up to 60 days and triple entry in advance. An eligible Norwegian citizen can easily apply for the Indian e-Visa if they have a reliable internet connection, a debit/credit card and a valid passport.

Documents Required by Norwegians Citizens



A Valid passport: make sure that it is not expired when entering India.

Digital photo of yourself: this picture must be recent and it should follow all the proper passport guidelines, including avoiding face gestures.

A complete passport scan of the information page.

Modes of payment: you can use a PayPal or credit/debit card to pay for the eVisa fees. A valid E-mail address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox.