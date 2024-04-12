Vision Art Platform Hosts Aida Mahmudova's Personal Exhibition A Dream Unfolds

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Vision Art Platform will host the personal exhibition ofAida Mahmudova titled "A Dream Unfolds", Azernews reports.

The exhibition, which will debut on Tuesday, April 23, 2024 at5.00 p.m., can be visited at Vision Art Platform at Akaretler No:35 until July 22, 2024.

“A Different Way to See the World”

Art has played an important role in every aspect of life sincethe dawn of humanity, and throughout history, artists have useddifferent art forms to express their feelings, thoughts andexperiences. Art's expressive ability has had far-reachinginfluence on individuals across history, society, and culture art reflects the lifestyle, beliefs, and cultural values ofa period, it also shows the intellectual and aestheticunderstanding of the relevant age. This is a practice that bringspeople together socially, allows us to share our feelings, andcreates a common language. Nevertheless, art sometimes is againstthe existing aesthetic consensus and reveals a rebellious andautonomous new language of expression. Each artist reminds us of adifferent way of seeing the world. I would like to speak about AidaMahmudova. She studied art at Central Saint Martins and has heldsolo exhibitions and participated in group exhibitionsinternationally in different cities including Belgium, London,Rome, New York, Moscow, Tbilisi, and Baku. Mahmudova also took partin the 55th and 56th Venice Biennale.

Aida Mahmudova dives into the essence of materials in her searchfor artistic expression and tries to decipher the language of theworld through the figurative, semi-abstract and abstract forms. Atthe same time, she approaches her work with deep curiosity and aburning desire to solve the mysteries within, like a philosopherpondering the nature of existence.

If we think the material world is like a massive book that weonly need to read and observe to gain knowledge, Aida Mahmudovawholeheartedly embraces and implements this idea. Her works arelike the chapters in this remarkable book, and each stroke andlayer reveal a new side of her exploration.

Aida Mahmudova's works reflect poetry that attempts to capturethe beauty of nature. The artist's works evoke a serenecontemplation like Wordsworth's memories of calm emotions, andthese works invite viewers to lose themselves in the depths of hercompositions.

The artist is never satisfied with mere representation, so hersearches for realities are beyond the surface. Mahmudova isinterested in the expressive potential of materials and tools her experiments with heat, light, color, and matter, shecreates a multi-layered narrative that transcends the boundaries ofa single work and invites viewers to engage with her work on avisceral level.

From this perspective, Mahmudova's works reflect avant-gardethought by offering innovative materials and content. The artistuses many materials to create deep expressions. She manipulatesthem in a way that pushes the boundaries of form and function, andthis blurs the distinction between art and life.

Continuously investigating materials and their potential, theartist produces visually striking, emotionally and intellectuallystimulating paintings. Mahmudova's works make us to re-evaluate ourprejudices about art and call us to re-perceive the world throughthe lens of a true visionary.