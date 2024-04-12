April 12 Marks World Aviation And Cosmonautics Day

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Russian Information and Cultural Center in Baku hosted anevent dedicated to the first cosmonaut, Yuri Gagarin, and his spacetravel.

Guests enjoyed a thematic photo exhibition titled "The firsthuman flight into space - 55!" depicting rare photos of the firstcosmonaut.

The participants also showed a great interest in the book aboutthe history of space travel, recently donated by astronaut YuriBaturin, who congratulated all participants with the World Day ofAviation and Astronautics (April 12).

The event was attended by delegation of Dagestan Ministry ofTourism headed by Deputy Minister Murad Hajiyev.

In his speech, the head of Rossotrudnichestvo`s Representationin Azerbaijan, Valentin Denisov talked about the role ofAzerbaijani scientists in space researches.

"It was a common victory of all Soviet people. Azerbaijaniscientists actively participated in space researches, and thechairman of the State Commission for Flight Testing wasAzerbaijani," said Denisov.

Then, famous Azerbaijani film-maker, honored art worker, ZiyaShikhlinski read poems about space by Soviet poets.

Later, guests were presented a big concert on space subject withparticipation of young Azerbaijani singers such as Aslan Azimzadeh,Alina Dmitrieva, Saadet Mammadova, Ramil Huseynli, JamilAbdullayev, Adil Ibrahimli, Ulker Aliyeva, Gunel Alakbarli, NuranaMammadova, Eldeniz Alekberzadeh, Rahim Hudaverdiev, Said Samedovand Ramiz Mammadov.

Russian cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first human to travelinto space when he launched into orbit on the Vostok 3KA-3spacecraft (Vostok 1) on 12 April 1961.

Over 2,000 Russian military pilots were considered for the firsthuman space flight. . After passing through rigorous physical andpsychological testing, he was chosen to fly aboard Vostok 1.

After that, Gagarin became an international celebrity, and wasawarded many medals and titles, including Hero of the Soviet Union,the nation's highest honour.

Later, he became deputy training director of the CosmonautTraining Centre outside Moscow, which was later named after him died in 1968 when the MiG-15 training jet he was pilotingcrashed. The Yuri Gagarin Medal is awarded in his honor.