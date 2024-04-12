The Fall Of The Mafia And The Rise Of The Mexican Cartels In America Kindle Edition

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Virginia, April 11, 2024: Never has there been such a fascinating in depth contrast between two different cultures in organized crime as The Fall of the Mafia and the Rise of the Mexican Cartels in America by author and crime guru Ignacio J. Esteban.



One of the foremost authorities on crime, retired ATF Special Agent, Author and Screenwriter Esteban reveals how the Mexican cartels are making billions of dollars in drug trafficking and other rackets, which he has spent a lifetime covering.



"I'm telling their stories showing no mercy and taking control of their lucrative territories," said Esteban. "When you read a sample of the book, you'll recognize names such as Gambino, Genovese, Colombo, Lucchese, Bonanno, DeCavalcante, to name a few, and be drawn into learning more," he added.



Esteban is registered with media as a go to authority for in-depth commentary for film, TV and various other media and is currently co-hosting a show with William Steel on True Crime.





About Ignacio J. Esteban:



Ignacio Esteban: Retired Undercover ATF Special Agent (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives)-The US Department of Justice, using my 26 years' experience to publish over eighty books on Amazon (search Ignacio J. Esteban) including my autobiography 'ATF Undercover' detailing my most dangerous cases - infiltrating dangerous armed criminals and international traffickers. I'm called on as an expert media source, with currently 200+ interviews, and climbing, on various media platforms providing insight into current events as well as discussing my books. While my experience is always in high demand, this led me to create numerous screenplays suitable for a TV series based on my true crime experiences as an 'ATF Undercover ' that includes gang members, armed drug dealers, international firearms traffickers, armed home invaders, repeat violent offenders, and other types of federal investigations.

Company :-TransMedia Group

User :- Adrienne Mazzone

Email :...

Mobile:- 561.908.1683