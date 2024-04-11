(MENAFN- The Conversation) Lecturer, Occupational Therapy



Deliver high quality Occupational Therapy education in collaboration with interprofessional colleagues

Advance your career in allied health and contribute to transformational health outcomes for Tasmania/lutruwita Ongoing, Full-Time Role, Based in Launceston (preferred) or Hobart

About the opportunity

The incumbent will be part of the Allied Health Expansion Program involved in curriculum design, the development and review of learning, teaching and assessment materials. During the development of the program resources, the role will involve identification of industry experts to contribute to the creation of individual learning, teaching and/or assessment items. The position will primarily involve teaching into Occupational Therapy subject areas and may require teaching in other areas as directed.

The incumbent will contribute to a School committed to a set of workplace principles which facilitate a culture we are proud of, and that fosters staff wellbeing while enabling us to achieve our collective mission.

What you'll do:



Contribute to the University's strategic objectives and operational responsibilities.

Perform scholarly coursework teaching of a high quality, including unit coordination, development of teaching materials, delivery of teaching and student assessment, including the utilisation of emerging technologies and simulation-based education.

Provide high quality occupational therapy assessment and intervention for clients within the University's multi-disciplinary health clinic which aligns with accepted best practice standards.

Facilitate quality work-integrated learning (WIL) experience for students that has scaffolded, connected and supported pedagogical experience.

As part of a team, support targeted research aligned with the School and College strategic plans, including publishing research findings. Contribution to the development and maintenance of productive and effective links inside the University, and locally and nationally within the discipline, relevant interdisciplinary domains, profession, industry and/or wider community.

­ What we're looking for:



Experience in University-level teaching and learning, with demonstrated ability to deliver dynamic and relevant learning experiences for students across all delivery modes using contemporary teaching practices.

Clinical expertise with recency or currency in occupational therapy practice.

Experience in University-level multidisciplinary learning and teaching, with demonstrated experience of flexible learning. A record of contributing to building and maintaining effective and productive links locally and nationally with the discipline, professions, industry (where relevant) and the wider community.

Considering a move to Tasmania to take up this opportunity?

Offering a breath of fresh air, our island State's wild landscapes, rugged coastlines, distinctive towns, and fascinating history have something for everyone. Tasmania has crafted a unique brand of creativity and adventure such as the world-famous MONA and the exceptional mountain bike tracks of Derby. Our acclaimed fresh food and beverage scene, family-run businesses, and diverse culinary experiences celebrate farm-fresh produce. From our island shores, our research extends to the great Southern Ocean and Antarctic and across the Asia-Pacific.

Salary details

Appointment to this role will be at Academic Level B and will have a total remuneration package of up to $147,083 comprising base salary within the range of $108,285 to $125,712 plus 17% superannuation.

How to Apply



To apply online, please provide the following supporting documentation:



Resume



Cover letter outlining your suitability and motivation for the role

Your responses to the Role Specific Skills, Knowledge and Experience from the Position Description below

For further information about this position, please contact Professor Angela Berndt, Academic Lead, Occupational Therapy, [email protected] or 03 6226 8110

Please visit for our guide to applying and details on the recruitment process. Please refer to the attached Position Description Below for full details.

Position Description - 499908 - Lecturer, Occupational Therapy

Applications close Sunday, 19 May 2024, 11.55pm

To be eligible for this position, you are required to have Australian citizenship, permanent residence or a current valid visa that allows you to fulfil the requirements of this role.

Additional Application Instructions To apply online please visit our website at