Somali Army Kills 27 Al-Shabab Militants

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, April 11 (KUNA) -- The Somali National Army (SNA) announced Thursday killing 27 members of the Al-Shabaab militants in a military operation in the Lower Jubba region.

The operation, which took place in Bar Sangouni, an area within the Jamame district, marks a significant blow to the terror group's activities in the region, the Somali News Agency (SONNA) reported.

According to official reports, the army also captured five militants during the operation. This strategic victory came as a response to an attempted attack by the militants on a Somali National Army site.

The SNA troops, armed with critical intelligence, were able to thwart the attack and inflict a major defeat on the militants, added the agency. (end)

