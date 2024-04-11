W Communications Appoints Tim Sutton As Chairman

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON -

W Communications has appointed PR industry veteran Tim Sutton as chairman, PRovoke Media can reveal, as the UK-headquartered consultancy aims to accelerate its expansion into issues and crisis management.



Sutton takes on the role after recently handling a series of non-executive positions in the industry, including serving as of counsel for DJE Holdings. He

left Weber Shandwick

in 2020, upon concluding a 16-year career with the Interpublic Group firm that included leadership of its operations across Asia-Pacific and EMEA.



Sutton will provide overarching strategic guidance and help support W's continued growth and global expansion, particularly in terms of the agency's corporate offering, which focuses on thought leadership and activations around key global moments such as Davos and the Olympics. Last year, W was named PRovoke Media's UK Consultancy of the Year and Global Consumer PR Agency of the Year .



Sutton, who received the Individual Achievement SABRE in 2021, is renowned for multiple award-winning corporate and public affairs campaigns, including for landmark initiatives such as the launch of The Portman Group in the UK. He also led the campaign for liberalisation of the European aviation market and deregulation of the gas industry.



"I have long been a distant admirer of W Communications and its founder Warren Johnson," Sutton. "It's one of the most interesting and distinctive PR firms out there, and its long track record for award-winning, creative and often disruptive marketing communications is among the very best. I am hugely excited and honoured to have been asked by Warren to join as chairman and to help accelerate the firm's drive into new business areas. Corporate is obviously a major focus – where I think it has all the assets to lead and to excel."



"Tim's stellar personal record and global leadership experience speak for themselves," added Warren Johnson, founder and CEO of W Communications. "In recent months, he has already proved to be an invaluable advisor to the business and will help us enormously as we continue to expand into new markets-both geographic and new service offerings. His experience in award-winning corporate issues management and crisis campaigns is obviously a huge bonus as we continue to respond to our clients' changing priorities and needs.”

MENAFN11042024000219011063ID1108085636