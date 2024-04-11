Artistic Gymnasts From Azerbaijan To Participate In International Tournament

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Three artistic gymnasts of Azerbaijan will participate in theinternational tournament to be held in Bishkek, the capital ofKyrgyzstan, Azernews reports, citing the press service of theAzerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.
Zahra Jafarova, Medina Abbasli and Shams Muvaffagi will debatefor the prizes of the competition to be held on April 12-14.
The gymnasts went to Bishkek under the guidance of coachValentina Ukleina. Dilbar Ibrahimova will also represent Azerbaijanin the competition as a judge.
