Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Bolsters C-Suite With New CFO Appointment

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Lexaria, a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, has announced the appointment of Nelson Cabatuan, CPA, as its new CFO

Nelson will lend over 15 years of experience in corporate finance and operations, having worked in key organizations within the industry, and will play an integral role in supporting upcoming GLP-1 human clinical studies and overseeing key financial areas of the company The appointment highlights Lexaria's confidence in its recently confirmed focus on important GLP-1 studies

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX) , a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, recently announced the appointment of Nelson Cabatuan, CPA, as its new Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”). Nelson will lead Lexaria's financial operations, mainly as it looks to double down on GLP-1 human clinical studies for the 2024 calendar year ( ).

Nelson delivers over 15 years of corporate finance and operations experience within the life sciences industry. Having worked in key organizations such as Rain Oncology, Inc., a late-stage precision oncology biotech company, Lexaria's management is confident that his skills will be of tremendous value to the...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to LEXX are available in the company's newsroom at



About CannabisNewsWire

CannabisNewsWire

(“CNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on cannabis news and the cannabis sector. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from CNW, text

CANNABIS to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

CannabisNewsWire

Denver, CO



303.498.7722 Office

...

CannabisNewsWire is powered by

IBN