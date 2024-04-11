Rains Reported From Parts Of Jaipur, Udaipur, Sikar

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, April 11 (IANS) Rains were reported in parts of Sikar, Jaipur, and Udaipur districts of Rajasthan on Thursday, bringing respite for the residents from the scorching heat.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has issued 'Orange' and 'Yellow' alerts for moderate to heavy rains in around a few districts of the state on April 13 and 14.

The Meteorological Centre, Jaipur has further expressed the possibility of thunderstorms in western Rajasthan due to the arrival of a western disturbance system on April 13, as a cyclonic circulation lies over Afghanistan and is likely to affect northwest India from April 12.

Dust storm/thunder squall is predicted over Rajasthan on April 13-14, IMD Jaipur Director R.S. Sharma said.

The IMD has issued an Orange alert for Jhunjhunu, Churu, Sikar Pali, Jaipur, Udaipur, Chittorgarh, and Pratapgarh, as it predicted rains and gusty winds in these districts. Further, a Yellow alert has been sounded in Ajmer, Nagaur, Sikar, Udaipur, and Barmer districts.

Officials said that people should take shelter in safe places and should not stand under trees in case of thunder and lightning.