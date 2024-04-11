18 Injured As DTC Bus Hits Pole In West Delhi (Lead)

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 11 (IANS) Eighteen people, including the driver and the conductor, were injured as a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus hit a pole in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden area on Thursday, police said.

Police said that a police control room (PCR) call about a DTC bus meeting with an incident was received at Rajouri Garden police station at 11:40 a.m. and a police team reached the spot to find that the vehicle had hit a roadside pole.

"In this accident, 18 persons have been reported injured so far. 15 were admitted to the ESIC Hospital, Basai Darapur while three are undergoing treatment at the DDU Hospital," Deputy Commissioner of Police, West, Vichitra Veer said, adding that the fire brigade and PCR vans also reached the spot for help and evacuation.

He said that an FIR under applicable sections of law has been registered and further, the Crime team was called on the spot for inspection.

As per the DCP, the AC bus was going from Sarai Kale Khan to Nangloi. He said that there is a height barrier at the starting point of the Raja Garden Flyover and DTC buses are prohibited from using the flyover. The driver initially was thinking of taking the bus on the flyover, but, changed his intention and took a sudden left and the collision occurred, he added.