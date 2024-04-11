(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Sports Betting Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Platform, Type, Sports Type (Football, Basketball, Baseball, Horse Racing, Cricket, Hockey, and Others), Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Asia Pacific sports betting market size is anticipated to reach USD 60.34 billion by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2024 to 2030. The increasing penetration of the internet and smartphones drives the demand for sports betting in the Asia Pacific. The accessibility and convenience offered by these technologies have led to a surge in online sports betting platforms, attracting a wide range of enthusiasts from diverse demographics. In addition, the rise of digital payment systems has facilitated seamless transactions, encouraging more individuals to participate in sports wagering activities.



The COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the Asia Pacific sports betting market due to the widespread cancellation or postponement of sporting events across the globe due to lockdowns, travel restrictions, and social distancing measures implemented to restrain the spread of the virus. For instance, the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, initially scheduled for 24 July to 9 August 2020, was postponed due to the pandemic. The postponement of such big sporting events restrained the growth of the Asia Pacific sports betting market during the pandemic.

Moreover, the growing popularity of alternative betting options such as virtual sports, esports, and fantasy sports has diversified the offerings within the sports betting market, appealing to a broader audience base. As these non-traditional forms of betting gain traction among younger demographics, sports betting operators are investing in expanding their product portfolios to cater to evolving consumer preferences and market trends. The fantasy sports platforms allow users to create virtual teams composed of real-life athletes and compete against each other based on the players' actual performance in sporting events. These alternative betting options enhance the overall betting experience and offer opportunities for bettors to engage with sports in innovative and interactive ways, thus fueling the growth of the sports betting industry in the Asia Pacific region.

Asia Pacific Sports Betting Market Report Highlights

Based on the type of betting, the fixed odd wagering segment accounted for the highest revenue share of 24.7% in 2023 owing to the increasing popularity of fixed odds wagering due to the transparent way of betting based on the odds set by bookmakers, which allows bettors to choose from various options

Based on the platform, the online segment dominated the market in 2023 and is also expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. This shift towards online sports betting in the Asia Pacific can be attributed to secure payment options and the ability to manage accounts online

In terms of sports type, the horse racing segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2023. The increasing globalization of horse racing events and the integration of international races into local betting markets have contributed to the expansion of sports betting on horse racing in the Asia Pacific China held the largest share of 22.8% in the Asia Pacific region in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Moreover, the liberalization of gambling regulations in some areas of China, such as Macau and Hainan Island, has created new opportunities for the growth of sports betting Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $28.09 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $60.34 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.5% Regions Covered Asia Pacific



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Asia Pacific Sports Betting Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market driver analysis

3.2.1.1. Increasing adoption of mobile phones and rising internet penetration

3.2.1.2. Growing number of sporting events and leagues

3.2.2. Market restraint analysis

3.2.2.1. High competition from international as well as domestic companies

3.2.3. Market opportunity analysis

3.2.3.1. Increase in the disposable of middle-income groups

3.3. Asia Pacific Sports Betting Market Analysis Tools

Chapter 4. Asia Pacific Sports Betting Market: Platform Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Platform Market Share, 2023 & 2030

4.2. Segment Dashboard

4.3. Asia Pacific Sports Betting Market by Platform Outlook

4.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

4.4.1. Offline

4.4.2. Online

Chapter 5. Asia Pacific Sports Betting Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Type Market Share, 2023 & 2030

5.2. Segment Dashboard

5.3. Asia Pacific Sports Betting Market by Type Outlook

5.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

5.4.1. Fixed odds wagering

5.4.2. Exchange Betting

5.4.3. Live/In Play Betting

5.4.4. eSports Betting

5.4.5. Others

Chapter 6. Asia Pacific Sports Betting Market: Sports Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Sports Type Market Share, 2023 & 2030

6.2. Segment Dashboard

6.3. Asia Pacific Sports Betting Market by Sports Type Outlook

6.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

6.4.1. Football

6.4.2. Basketball

6.4.3. Baseball

6.4.4. Horse Racing

6.4.5. Cricket

6.4.6. Hockey

6.4.7. Others

Chapter 7. Asia Pacific Sports Betting Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2023 & 2030

7.2. Regional Market Dashboard

7.3. Global Regional Market Snapshot

7.4. Market Size, & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030:

7.4.1. China

7.4.2. India

7.4.3. Japan

7.4.4. South Korea

7.4.5. Australia

7.4.6. Philippines

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

8.2. Company/Competition Categorization

8.3. Vendor Landscape

8.4. Company Profiles



Dafabet

SBOBET

1xBet

TAB

CrownBet

UBET

Sports Toto Malaysia

Mansion88

12BET W88

