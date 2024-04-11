(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Alport Syndrome - Pipeline Insight, 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The "Alport Syndrome - Pipeline Insight, 2024," report provides comprehensive insights about 8+ companies and 10+ pipeline drugs in Alport Syndrome pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Alport syndrome, also known as hereditary nephritis is a genetic disorder arising from the mutations in the genes encoding alpha-3, alpha-4, and alpha-5 of type 4 collagen (COL4A3, COL4A4, COL4A5) or collagen 4 a345 network. The type 4 collagen alpha chains are primarily located in the kidneys, eyes, and cochlea. Alport syndrome is X-linked (XLAS) and can be transmitted in an autosomal recessive (ARAS) or autosomal dominant fashion (ADAS). In 1927, the syndrome of hereditary nephritis and deafness was described by a British physician, A. Cecil Alport. It was observed that hematuria was the most common symptom and males were affected more than females. In 1961, it was named Alport syndrome after having described in multiple family members. It is characterized by renal failure, bilateral sensorineural hearing loss, and eye abnormalities. Eventually, the patients present with proteinuria, hypertension, progressive loss of kidney function (gradual decline in GFR), and end-stage renal disease.

The report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the Alport Syndrome pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Alport Syndrome treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Alport Syndrome commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development. In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.

Alport Syndrome Emerging Drugs

Bardoxolone: Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Bardoxolone is an investigational, once-daily, orally administered activator of Nrf2, a transcription factor that induces molecular pathways that promote the resolution of inflammation by restoring mitochondrial function, reducing oxidative stress, and inhibiting pro-inflammatory signaling. The FDA has granted Orphan Drug designation to bardoxolone for the treatment of Alport syndrome and autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease ("ADPKD").

Major Players in Alport Syndrome

There are approx. 8+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Alport Syndrome. The companies which have their Alport Syndrome drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. Preregistration include, Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Phases

This report covers around 10+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Molecule Type

Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Peptide

Protein

Propylene glycols Cell Therapy

Alport Syndrome Report Insights



Alport Syndrome Pipeline Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

Unmet Needs Impact of Drugs

Alport Syndrome Report Assessment



Pipeline Product Profiles

Therapeutic Assessment

Pipeline Assessment

Inactive drugs assessment Unmet Needs

Current Treatment Scenario and Emerging Therapies:



How many companies are developing Alport Syndrome drugs?

How many Alport Syndrome drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Alport Syndrome?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Alport Syndrome therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Alport Syndrome and their status? What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?

Key Players



Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Chinook Therapeutic

River 3 Renal Corp.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Key Products



ELX-02

R3R01

Sparsentan

Atrasentan

R3R01 Bardoxolone methyl

