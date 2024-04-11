Kuwait Amir Receives Phone Call From Ajman Ruler On Eid Al-Fitr

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 11 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received Eid Al-Fitr greetings from Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, the ruler of Ajman Emirate, the UAE, in a phone call on Thursday midday.

Sheikh Humaid wished His Highness the Amir everlasting wellbeing and both sisterly countries more prosperity and progress.

His Highness the Amir thanked him for initiating the cordial phone conversation, which reflects the strength of the relationship between the State of Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates. (end)

