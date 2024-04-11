Some Electricity Shortage May Occur In Peak Evening Hours After Losing Trypilska TPP Ukrenergo

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As Trypilska Thermal Power Plant (TPP) was destroyed in Russia's overnight attack, the capacity to cover consumer needs in the peak evening hours has reduced. Thus, some electricity shortage may occur in Ukraine's energy system between 07:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrenergo National Power Company in a commentary to journalists, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to Ukrenergo, following the destruction of Trypilska TPP, Ukraine's internal capacity to meet the consumer demand in the peak hours has reduced.

“As long as solar power plants are running, there is a surplus in the [energy] system, and some exports. During the peak consumption hours in the evening, between 07:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m., some shortage may occur,” the report states.

As the company explained, the performance of solar power generating facilities lowers in the evening hours; the internal capacity is not enough to meet the domestic demand; and electricity imports do not come in the required volumes. Hence, the need may arise to request emergency assistance from the neighboring countries.

“In case of power supply restrictions, we will provide you with additional information. So far, we will try to go through evening hours without them,” Ukrenergo noted.

The company mentioned that the most challenging situation with power supply services was in the city of Kharkiv. Regional energy objects were repeatedly hit. The situation is unpredictable, as Russians continue attempts to disconnect the city from the energy system.

“Therefore, it is difficult to make any forecast about the duration of repair works – this will depend on further attacks and their consequences. So far, emergency power outage schedules have been introduced there and will remain in effect to a certain extent,” Ukrenergo added.

A reminder that, following Russia's overnight attack on April 11, 2024, Ukrenergo's substations and power generating facilities were damaged in five regions . In particular, two thermal power plants of DTEK Energy had their equipment seriously damaged. In the Kyiv region, Russian projectiles destroyed Trypilska TPP.