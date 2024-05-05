Elevator Damaged In Poltava Region Due To Missile Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An elevator in the Poltava region was damaged by a Russian missile attack.
The head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, Philip Pronin, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"The enemy hit civilian infrastructure. A missile strike damaged an elevator in the Poltava community," he said.
According to Pronin, there were no casualties.
As reported, on May 5, the Russian army attacked the Poltava region. The RMA confirmed the sounds of an explosion in the Poltava region.
