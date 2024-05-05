Number Of Injured In Kharkiv Strike Rises To 14

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kharkiv, the number of injured as a result of the shelling of the Shevchenkivskyi district has increased to 14.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“As of 6:20 p.m., the number of injured has increased to 14,” the post reads.

As reported, Russian troops struck the central part of Kharkiv on May 5 at about 2:15 pm. More than 15 apartment buildings, private houses, cars, an inactive sports complex, office buildings, and a medical facility were damaged.

As of 4 p.m., 10 victims were reported, four of them were hospitalized, and one woman was in serious condition.

According to preliminary data, the strike was carried out with modified bombs.