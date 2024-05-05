Number Of Injured In Kharkiv Strike Rises To 14

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kharkiv, the number of injured as a result of the shelling of the Shevchenkivskyi district has increased to 14.
This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“As of 6:20 p.m., the number of injured has increased to 14,” the post reads.
As reported, Russian troops struck the central part of Kharkiv on May 5 at about 2:15 pm. More than 15 apartment buildings, private houses, cars, an inactive sports complex, office buildings, and a medical facility were damaged. Read also:
Russian airstrike on Kharkiv
: four injured hospitalized
As of 4 p.m., 10 victims were reported, four of them were hospitalized, and one woman was in serious condition.
According to preliminary data, the strike was carried out with modified bombs.
MENAFN05052024000193011044ID1108175772
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.