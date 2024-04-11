Finn Partners Promotes David Lieberson To Senior Partner

(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - Finn Partner's David Lieberson has been promoted to senior partner, corporate purpose, bolstering the agency's growing purpose and social impact practice.



Lieberson has been

with Finn for 11 years, most recently serving as a partner in the purpose practice. Before Finn, Lieberson was a publicist at Allied Global Marketing in Washington and managed publicity and marketing efforts across the Eastern region for entertainment and retail clients.



Lieberson reports to managing partner Amy Terpeluk , who was appointed global purpose and social impact practice lead in March.



In announcing the move, the agency said Lieberson's promotion reflects his client leadership, keen understanding of purpose's role in corporate decision making and his role in the growth of the practice.



“Dave is a tremendous presence at Finn and this promotion is well earned. His tireless dedication and leadership make their mark on client perspective and staff professional growth,” Terpeluk said.

“Social impact is a measured and strategic approach that requires understanding business goals and customer needs. Dave has his finger on the pulse of these essential pillars.”



