Georgian Investment In Azerbaijan Increases

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin Read more

In 2023, Georgia's direct investment in Azerbaijan's economy wasequal to $39M 648 thousand.

Azernews reports, citing the Central Bank ofAzerbaijan that this is 56.7% or $14M 349 thousand more than in2022.

It should be noted that in 2022, Georgia's investment inAzerbaijan's economy amounted to $25M 299 thousand dollars. In thereporting year, the country that invested the most in Azerbaijanwas the United Kingdom ($1B 857 million 64 thousand).